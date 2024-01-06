WWE legend comments on whether Cody Rhodes is regretting his decision to leave AEW after The Rock's return (Exclusive)

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's WWE comeback has threatened to impact several creative plans, including Cody Rhodes' unfinished story. Dutch Mantell recently opened up on whether Rhodes was having second thoughts about his WWE spot as the wait for a world title victory continues.

The American Nightmare's return has been fuelled by his desire to win the world championship and complete his story.

Cody Rhodes got a chance to do the same at WrestleMania 39, where he came extremely close to dethroning Roman Reigns. Many expected him to get another shot at the next 'Mania edition, but The Rock's recent appearance and teaser of possibly going after the Tribal Chief's spot has put some doubt in the fans' minds.

Some fear Cody will never get to finish his story, with fans also joking he might want to return to AEW.

Dutch Mantell, however, feels that Rhodes is very happy in his current role as he's probably making more money than he ever did in his life. While Mantell had an idea of Cody's AEW earnings, the former manager was confident that the former TNT Champion has no regrets about his WWE run despite The Rock's apparent participation on the road to WrestleMania.

"I don't really think that. I think he's glad to be where he is and making the money that he is. Remember, if he didn't have this, he might have still been in AEW, making whatever he was making. I heard he was making decent over there. But he was not making WWE money in AEW. I don't think." [From 43:00 onwards]

WWE isn't just about the world title, as the company is presenting several narratives that may or may not end in 2024, and the same is the case with Cody Rhodes' saga.

Dutch Mantell reminds fans about Triple H's recent comment about WWE stories

Cody Rhodes might want to capture the big prize, but he is not the only superstar aiming to end Roman Reigns' lengthy run as champion. World Wrestling Entertainment has broken multiple records by sticking with the Samoan star's heel push, and Dutch Mantell stated the promotion could extend it even further.

He reminded a Triple H statement from last year's WrestleMania press conference, where the Chief Content Officer said that stories never truly end.

The creative hasn't rushed the Roman Reigns story, and Dutch is supportive of the move:

"I don't care what to do; just take whatever you've done and continue the story. How long ago was it that Triple H said that the story never ends? And the story never ends. They will just take whatever they've got right now, and just attach it to what they've done and continue the story. That's the beauty of wrestling. If they have that attitude, you know, they've got a ten-year run ahead of them. Easy." [41:20 - 41:45]

Should WWE go with Cody Rhodes or The Rock as Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 40 opponent? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.