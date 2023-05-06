WWE legend compares current female superstar to Chyna’s legacy

Diamond Dallas Page compared Rhea Ripley to Chyna's legacy.

Rhea Ripley is one of the most dominant women on the WWE roster. She has an intimidating presence and is not afraid of stepping up to anyone male or female. It's quite clear that Ripley's star power is on the rise and she is currently the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion.

One of the things about her that makes her so intimidating is her ability to stand toe to toe with the men. Her strength and power is often compared to another legendary female performer.

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Diamond Dallas Page compared Rhea Ripley to WWE Hall of Famer Chyna.

“You know, Rhea, she reminds me of another Chyna ’cause she can go out there and beat guys, and I’m going to believe it because she’s that good.” [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Thunder Rosa says Chyna wasn't treated properly

The Ninth Wonder of the World was one of the fan favorites in the early 2000s. Her sheer presence was enough to draw attention anywhere she went. Sadly, this wasn't enough for WWE to offer her $1 million per year contract and she soon parted ways with the company.

Following her departure from the company, Chyna's life spiraled out of control until she passed away in 2016. During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Thunder Rosa named the challenges that the Ninth Wonder of the World had to face to become the person she was.

"Some of her features were not feminine per se," Rosa stressed. "Sometimes, bodybuilders take certain things that make their faces, voice, and even body completely change. She had to adapt to that — in order to become the superstar that she became." [H/T Sportskeeda]

It's sad to see that the former Women's Champion's life was completely out of control since her departure from the WWE. One can only wonder what would've happened had she continued in the WWE.

