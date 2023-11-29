WWE legend confesses: "I would not have loved a world title run; I wasn't that guy"

Many wrestlers consider winning the WWE World Title as the biggest achievement in pro wrestling. Several greats sadly haven't experienced world title glory; however, 'Road Dogg' Brian James doesn't even feel he wanted it.

Primarily known as a tag team performer and one-half of the iconic New Age Outlaws, Road Dogg was a pretty underrated singles star as he was phenomenal on the mic and could hold his own inside the ring.

Brian James has one Intercontinental title win to his name but has never won the world championship in WWE.

During a recent episode of his Oh...You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg admitted that he would not have enjoyed a run as world champion as he just wasn't that "guy." The WWE Hall of Famer explained:

"I guess, some people would want to hear me say like, 'I'd love a world title run,' I would not have loved a world title run, I wasn't that guy. And now that I'm sober, I still wouldn't have been that guy, like, that's not me, don't put that much responsibility on me. Do I have to be the face too? Like this ain't a face that you want to make the face, for one thing, but for another thing it's like, I don't want to be that dude." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Road Dogg is very satisfied with his WWE career has panned out

Now working as the Senior Vice President of Live Events, Road Dogg's days as an in-ring performer are long gone, as he's excelled in various backstage roles since his retirement.

The former tag team champion was grateful to have experienced many memorable moments during his active wrestling career.

Road Dogg, who has also overcome substance abuse and addiction, is reaping the benefits of having a great time as a professional wrestler and continues to be an essential contributor behind the scenes in WWE and on his podcast.

"So, I got to do everything, man, it's been a dream, it's been a dream, that I'm still dreaming. Off of that two years, I got a podcast. Off of that two years, I got a job in the industry, off of that two years. The relationships built during them, so I don't know man, I've had a great career," said the veteran. [H/T WrestlingInc]

