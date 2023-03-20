WWE legend confirms hilarious rumor about Vince McMahon and defunct title

WWE Hall of Famer JBL jokingly confirmed rumors that Vince McMahon purchased WCW just to bring on Hurricane Helms, who had just won the WCW Cruiserweight Championship.

World Championship Wrestling (WCW) was bought by WWE in the early 2000s. At the time, the company boasted an immense roster of talents, including the cruiserweight division. The division had some of the best wrestlers in the world, including Eddie Guerrero, Chris Jericho, Rey Mysterio Jr., Dean Malenko, Ultimo Dragon, Juventud Guerrera, and Psychosis.

The prestigious Cruiserweight Championship was held by numerous legends of the business, with the final champion of WCW becoming Shane 'The Hurricane' Helms.' The title was retired by WWE in 2007.

Hurricane Helms recently joked that Vince McMahon only purchased WCW after the former won the Cruiserweight Title simply to get him on the roster.

"The rumor is that once Vince McMahon saw me win the WCW World Cruiserweight Championship, that he decided to buy the whole company just to get me," tweeted Helms.

JBL then replied to the tweet from Helms, saying that it was a true story and that he was there.

"I was there, true story," wrote JBL.

Check out the exchange below:

Dutch Mantell says SmackDown was "awful" when Vince McMahon was in charge

Vince McMahon was in charge of RAW and SmackDown prior to his retirement last year. However, since his retirement, Triple H has taken over creative control.

Since Triple H took over, several talent and backstage officials have heaped praise on The Game. Even WWE veteran Dutch Mantell believes the show has improved since Triple H took over, highlighting that it was "awful" under McMahon.

"We watched SmackDown. It was awful when he was in charge and then when he left, the show slowly, increasingly improved. It got better. When people say it's Vince; not it's not Vince. It was without Vince. So when they actually got some fresh ideas in there; now the show is running on its own power right now," said Dutch Mantell. [3:54 - 4:28]

McMahon returned to WWE a few months ago as Executive Chairman. Although the former CEO reportedly plays no part in booking the shows, it remains to be seen whether that will change anytime soon.

