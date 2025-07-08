WWE legend confirms in-ring return after over 6 months on RAW; Set to be a part of Evolution 2025

A WWE legend is officially set to make an in-ring return after a little over six months, and it was confirmed on RAW that she will be a part of the upcoming Evolution 2025 event.

That legend is none other than Nikki Bella, who previously looked like she was on a collision course with Liv Morgan. While it would have likely been a Bella Twins reunion against Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, the injury that Morgan suffered ensured that all plans had to be changed in the last minute.

Nikki Bella, the WWE legend and Hall of Famer, revealed in a vignette on RAW that she will be back in action for the first time since the 2025 Royal Rumble. At Evolution, she will be participating in the Battle Royal to determine the Women's World Title challenger at Clash in Paris 2025.

This seems to be a logical next step as the initial plans fell out. It's unclear whether she will be the winner or not, as she has some stiff competition in the form of Stephanie Vaquer and Ivy Nile, among others.

If she wins, then it's going to be a huge moment as she will be right back in the Women's title picture.

As you likely know, Nikki Bella headlined the first edition of Evolution in 2018, where she challenged Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women's Championship.

