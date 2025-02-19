WWE legend confronted Vince McMahon about character change

A WWE Hall of Famer recently opened up about speaking up to Vince McMahon to push back against a heel turn. The wrestling legend has portrayed multiple characters during his time with the Stamford-based company.

The inaugural WWE Hardcore Champion Mick Foley is among the most beloved stars in the business. He made his debut for the wrestling promotion as Mankind in 1996. The following year, he appeared as Dude Love and Cactus Jack, giving rise to the 'Three Faces of Foley.'

In a recent interview with CasinoBeats, Mick Foley was asked if ever pushed back against a storyline or angle he wasn't keen on. The 59-year-old recalled pleading with Vince McMahon about keeping him as a babyface when the former WWE Chairman and the company wanted him to turn heel. Foley noted he believed the heel turn wouldn't have worked in the long run.

"There was one time in particular where Vince [McMahon] and the company wanted me to do a heel turn but it was shortly after the Mankind babyface turn. This is in 1998 and I sensed that this was real. I'd been in wrestling at that point for 13 years. And I sensed that it was working on a level that very few performers are able to connect on. So I pleaded with him, just keep me a babyface, please, please, like this is working. And so Vince would call me a yucky babyface. But I was really glad that I really spoke up about that because I'm not sure if people would be here like they are now at these events if I hadn't had that longer run," he said. [H/T: CasinoBeats]

Mick Foley names his match against a former WWE Champion as his favorite

Mick Foley has been a part of several memorable bouts. Later in the same interview, Mick Foley was asked to name his favorite match he ever competed in.

The veteran stated his match against Randy Orton at Backlash 2004 was his favorite. Foley, wrestling as Cactus Jack, challenged The Viper for the WWE Intercontinental Championship in a No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere match. Orton was able to retain his title in a hard-fought battle.

"My favorite match I ever competed in was Backlash against Randy Orton," he said. [H/T: CasinoBeats]

Randy Orton has been absent from WWE programming since the November 8, 2024, edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The 14-time World Champion had to be stretched out of the arena, courtesy of Kevin Owens hitting him with a Piledriver.

