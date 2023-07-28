WWE legend is not convinced by SmackDown's Cameron Grimes: "My jury is still out on him" (Exclusive)

Out of all the prospects that came to the main roster during the WWE Draft, Cameron Grimes is amongst those who've tasted some success on SmackDown. He might look promising to fans, but Dutch Mantell recently admitted he needed to see more from Grimes.

Grimes joined WWE after a highly-acclaimed run that saw him work for many top independent and established companies, including IMPACT Wrestling.

Cameron also impressed in NXT, winning the North American Championship and being involved in several prominent angles until his call-up. It's still early days, but Dutch Mantell wasn't entirely convinced whether Grimes could be a top name on the Blue brand.

The former WWE manager saw the fans' support for him and clarified that the 29-year-old superstar was still a "work in progress."

"So, they did a lot of stuff and even got Cameron Grimes on there tonight, and I'm still, my jury is still out on him," revealed Dutch. "But the people like him. (Patience) I understand that, but I'm saying, even with patience, where can we take this guy? It's a work in progress every week, and I think they made progress tonight." [11:45 onwards]

Cameron Grimes has had issues with Baron Corbin since moving to SmackDown

It was only fitting that Baron Corbin, an NXT graduate, would be Cameron Grimes' first feud on the main roster. It all started with the former United States Champion's embarrassing defeat to Grimes on the May 12 episode of SmackDown.

The young rookie defeated Corbin in six seconds in his main roster debut, and it was seen as a sign that WWE trusts his capabilities. A frustrated Baron could later attack Grimes, and it helped introduce the new babyface to the SmackDown audience. With Corbin seemingly returning to NXT, Cameron Grimes could move on to a different storyline as he finds his feet in the big leagues.

LuigiWrestling @LuigiWrestling



pic.twitter.com/g9BodicCv6 Era obvio que LA Knight, Sheamus, Rey Mysterio y Cameron Grimes nos iban a dejar un buen spot. #SmackDown

He competed in the opening match on last week's episode and, despite failing to win, shared the ring with some veterans and proved he could hang with the very best in the company.

Do you foresee Grimes having a bright WWE future? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023