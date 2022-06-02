"They don't care" - WWE Legend criticizes Asuka's booking ahead of Hell in a Cell

Bully Ray has criticized the company's latest booking of Asuka. According to the WWE veteran, the creative team doesn't care about The Empress of Tomorrow in the lead-up to Hell in a Cell.

At the upcoming WWE Premium Live Event, the Japanese star will be challenging for the RAW Women's Championship in a Triple Threat match. Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch will be the other two women involved in the bout.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Ray explained why he wasn't a fan of the former RAW Women's Champion losing to Belair on RAW.

"Either they don't care about Asuka or Asuka is going over at the pay-per-view,'' Ray said. ''Dave this is a way to get all three women on TV before the [Hell in a] Cell, right? We're one week out from the Cell? There you go, it's a way to get all three women on and just progress the story forward." [24:12-25:24]

Vince Russo recently highlighted the issue with Asuka vs. Becky Lynch from WWE RAW

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo criticized the recent clash between Asuka and Bianca Belair.

The wrestling veteran explained how WWE missed out on the opportunity to make a bigger deal out of the match.

"We just had this Asuka-Bianca Belair match. I'm just so confused, bro," said Vince Russo. "I know we had Becky and Asuka and Asuka and Bianca. Didn't we just see this match? We're already going into a three-way, so what are the ramifications of this match? There are none, right? Bro, at least do something."

Despite Belair's win over The Empress of Tomorrow, she did not have the last laugh leading up to Hell in a Cell. Instead, it was Becky Lynch, who took out both her rivals after the match.

