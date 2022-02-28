"Not a chance!" - WWE Legend feels Stone Cold Steve Austin will not return for a full match (Exclusive)

Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the hottest names on WWE's road to WrestleMania, and for good reason.

The Texas Rattlesnake is reportedly scheduled to make an in-ring return at WrestleMania 38 for a match against Kevin Owens. The news sparked a frenzy of speculation among fans as WWE begins to ramp up hype for its biggest event of the year.

Diamond Dallas Page, however, revealed that he does not see Steve Austin making it back for a full-fledged match.

DDP pointed to Austin's neck injury and emphasized that the retired legend's health should be considered before speculating about a comeback match. Here's what Page had to say on Sportskeeda Wrestling's "The Bro Show":

"The guys I don't think you'll ever see come back for more than a Stunner are guys like Steve. Steve is, you know, he's done everything, but he's got the neck thing. If he didn't have the neck thing, my boy would be back time and time and time again. But his overall health is the biggest thing. He can go out there and crack some stunners and look good doing it. But as of moving forward, I don't see him doing anything besides that," said Page.[7:20 - 8:00]

DDP also had a blunt response to the notion that Austin would return for a match against Kevin Owens at The Show of Shows:

"No! Not a chance!" added DDP. "Now, hey, I could be wrong! I could be wrong, but I don't see it. I don't see it." [8:12 - 8:25]

Will Steve Austin come out of retirement at WWE WrestleMania 38?

WWE wants WrestleMania 38 to be as grand as possible, and getting Steve Austin back will help the company achieve its objective.

The WWE Hall of Famer hasn't wrestled in over 19 years, and he could be in for a massive pay-day if he decides to share the ring with Kevin Owens for a marquee clash. Owens has done his bit in building up the storyline by disrespecting the state of Texas on social media.

Raj Giri @RajGiri_303 Anyone that's not excited about Steve Austin wrestling again just likes completely different things than I do. I can't wait to hear that glass shatter again Anyone that's not excited about Steve Austin wrestling again just likes completely different things than I do. I can't wait to hear that glass shatter again

Fans now expect Austin to appear and shut Owens up, but will that actually lead to an official WWE match? You can share your thoughts in the comments section and let us know whether you agree with the legendary DDP.

