WWE legend defends Alexa Bliss and The Fiend's controversial booking

Over the past few months, Alexa Bliss and The Fiend's WWE storyline has led to split reactions all across social media. While some think the company has done a poor job in booking this supernatural saga, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has a different take on the whole situation.

The Fiend and Randy Orton fought each other in the first match during the second night of WWE WrestleMania 37. The bout ended with Orton emerging as the surprise winner, all thanks to Alexa Bliss and her surreal distraction. Some fans believe The Fiend/Bray Wyatt's loss at WrestleMania is just another example of the superstar being booked to lose in high-stakes encounters.

On a recent episode of The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that The Fiend's career isn't centered around wins and losses. Additionally, the WWE legend looks forward to the aftermath of The Fiend's unexpected loss at WrestleMania (H/T - WrestleZone):

“I said it many, many time and I don’t know if anybody’s hearing me or not — The Fiend’s career is not about wins and losses. I don’t think it should be about wins and losses because I mean, we saw what happened. The Fiend got beat, lights go out, everybody disappeared, so did The Fiend really get beat? Could The Fiend have kicked out? Is The Fiend taking Randy Orton on a ride? What’s going to happen next? ‘To be continued!’ That’s the way I look at it.”

Booker T also highlighted The Fiend's character-based nature, and how the latter's story affects other superstars at the same time:

“I think The Fiend is more character-based than anything, man. I think The Fiend is just to make the story something different as far as The Fiend goes, as far as Bray Wyatt goes, as far as the mixing of those characters. ‘One day I’m happy, one day I’m mad,’ you know? You got Alexa Bliss as well playing this role. Something totally different than she’s done before."

Despite all the wide-ranging responses to Alexa Bliss and The Fiend's WWE storyline, the two stars have managed to create a lot of buzz among fans and critics alike.

Booker T seems optimistic about Alexa Bliss and The Fiend's future in WWE

During the most recent episode of WWE RAW, Alexa Bliss revealed why she betrayed The Fiend at WrestleMania 37. In terms of the story, Bliss credited The Fiend for "rescuing" her last year.

While Bray Wyatt's alter-ego taught her a lot of things, she became self-reliant during his absence from WWE on the Road to WrestleMania. As Bliss broke away from The Fiend, she unlocked something even more sinister — a creepy doll named "Lily", which will presumably play a significant role moving forward.

The Firefly Fun House also returned during the same episode, as Wyatt promised a brand new start for himself and his "fireflies."

Booker T believes Wyatt and Bliss will benefit from working on this WWE storyline in the long run:

“But at the end of this thing, Alexa Bliss is gonna come out a better worker, a better student of the game and Bray Wyatt is just working on his craft. That’s the way I look at it.”

