WWE legend defends Jacob Fatu amid growing controversy and backlash (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently came out in support of Jacob Fatu. The 33-year-old star has been in the news since the release of his new song.

The Samoan Werewolf recently dropped a new song with his uncle and WWE legend Rikishi. The song, Hello, has drawn some criticism from fans because of Fatu's repeated use of the N-word. Wrestling fans have gone online to express their disapproval, claiming the song is offensive.

On a new clip from The Wrestling Time Machine, Long questioned why fans were getting offended. The wrestling legend claimed every rapper used the N-word in their music and made millions without anyone protesting. He felt the backlash towards Jacob Fatu was unnecessary, and fans needed to ease off.

"What's wrong with that? Every rapper on this planet, all of them have used the N-word. I keep seeing so many people getting upset by the N-word, but as long you're making millions of dollars, everything is alright." [From 0:43 onwards]

Jacob Fatu is currently gearing up for a huge match at SummerSlam against Solo Sikoa. The two stars will face off for the United States Championship inside a Steel Cage.

