×
Create
Notifications

WWE Hall of Famer defends Vince McMahon's recent unpopular decision

Vince McMahon came in for criticism before the 2022 Royal Rumble
Vince McMahon came in for criticism before the 2022 Royal Rumble
Danny Hart
FEATURED COLUMNIST
comments icon
Modified Mar 27, 2022 08:38 PM IST
News

Lita believes Vince McMahon was right to announce several returning WWE legends for the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble Match before the event.

The WWE Chairman received criticism from fans when the returns of Lita, Mickie James, The Bella Twins, and many others were announced in advance. WWE usually keeps the identities of a select few Royal Rumble participants a secret, but that was not the case for this year’s women’s match.

Speaking on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show, Lita admitted that she doubted McMahon’s advertisements at first. But in hindsight, she thinks he made the correct decision:

“I was like, ‘All right, isn’t that taking away the thing that’s the most fun for the audience, the surprises? But all right, I don’t own the company, whatever,'" said Lita. "It ended up being the best thing for me because they announced me, the crowd popped, they had me come a couple of weeks before and the crowd was so excited.”
Give us another "HELL YEAH!"This Friday, #BrokenSkullSessions gets extreme as @AmyDumas sits down with @steveaustinBSR!@peacockTV | @WWENetwork https://t.co/g504mYQnPL

Lita entered the 30-woman match from the 26th spot and lasted 10 minutes and 21 seconds. The legendary superstar was eventually eliminated by Charlotte Flair.

How WWE fans made Lita believe in herself

TWIST OF FATE!#SmackDown @AmyDumas @MsCharlotteWWE https://t.co/tT1N0lbWQ6

Earlier this year, Lita appeared in a segment on SmackDown with Charlotte Flair in the build-up to the Royal Rumble. WWE fans responded positively to the Hall of Famer’s appearance; in doing so, they gave her confidence heading into the event.

The four-time Women’s Champion, real name Amy Dumas, added that she knew she could perform as Lita again thanks to her loyal fans:

“That helped remind me," said Lita. "Feeling the response online, all that was a huge factor in me that I don’t feel I played into, because you just are Lita when I’m full-time. You don’t get a chance to not be Lita. That helped me so much to go, ‘They believe I can still do it.’ I guess I can.”

Three weeks after the Royal Rumble, Lita unsuccessfully challenged Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship in a first-time-ever match at Elimination Chamber. It is currently unclear if she will return to compete in any more matches.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit Broken Skull Sessions and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Colin Tessier
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Should WWE announce Royal Rumble returns in advance again next year?

Yes

No

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी