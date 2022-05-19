WWE Legend details backstage reaction to Vince McMahon parody (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg revealed the backstage reaction to his return to Vince McMahon's global juggernaut after his Voodoo Kin Mafia gimmick in TNA.

Voodoo Kin Mafia was the name of the team of Kip James (aka Billy Gun) and B.G. James (aka Road Dogg) during their stint with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling. The name was abbreviated as VKM, a play on Vincent Kennedy McMahon's initials and continually trashed WWE, Vince McMahon and D-Generation X in promos and vignettes.

Speaking about the infamous gimmick on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Road Dogg disclosed that there was no heat backstage upon his return to WWE.

"There were no consequences [just] because I worked for TNA at the time. When I went back it was just one awkward conversation about 'hey what was that y'all were doing down there?' and that was from Hunter [Triple H],it never came from Vince,"- said Road Dogg. (from 11:13 to 11:24)

The former New Age Outlaws member also detailed how the gimmick came around:

"It came about just like we invaded WCW and WWE when Russell was writing there. Russo was writing in TNA, and he wanted us to go and try to pick a fight with those guys and that's where Voodoo Kin Mafia, the nickname for VKM (Vince McMahon) came up. My kid came up with that. We did what we did for a while. It was fun and looking back, it was some of my best mic work. If you go back and watch that, it was more about me and Billy getting an eight-minute promo segment on the show every week to try to pick a fight with the WWE guys."- he added (from 11:27 to 12:03)

Road Dogg and Billy Gunn reunited in WWE in 2012

The five-time WWF World Tag Team Champions were reunited at their old hunting ground in 2012. Along with X-Pac, Shawn Michaels and Triple H they gathered to reform D-Generation X for one night only on the 1000th episode of RAW.

Gunn and Road Dogg returned to the squared circle in 2013 on Old School RAW, defeating Primo and Epico. The duo also came to the aid of CM Punk during his feud with The Shield.

Eddie | fan #ROLLINSFOREVER @_Rollins_Utd

stood united again before defeating CM Punk and The New Age Outlaws in 7 years ago today, The Shieldstood united again before defeating CM Punk and The New Age Outlaws in #SmackDown 's tremendous main event. 7 years ago today, The Shieldstood united again before defeating CM Punk and The New Age Outlaws in #SmackDown's tremendous main event. https://t.co/Cmv8HzB7I0

The wrestling veterans also managed to capture the WWE Tag Team Championship after returning, defeating Cody Rhodes and Goldust before dropping the titles to The Usos.

While Gunn was released from his contract in 2015, ROad Dogg worked with Vince McMahon's promotion until January 2022, and taught classes on in-ring promos and character development at the Performance Center.

