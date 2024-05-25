WWE legend details a major issue with LA Knight's booking

LA Knight organically became a megastar in WWE after ditching his previous gimmick. However, the star hasn't truly reached the top, and Hall of Famer Rikishi details the issue behind his booking.

LA Knight is arguably one of the most popular stars in the Stamford-based promotion under Triple H's regime. However, the star is yet to make his mark by holding championship gold in the WWE.

Speaking on Rikishi Fatu Off The Top, the veteran spoke highly of the star and his work in the promotion, as Knight's promo work reminds him of Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock.

"I like the guy personally. He's one of those cats in my books that's kind of a late bloomer or somebody that was recognized late in the game. He's kinda up there in age, and I think he's a good worker. He looks good. He's got a hell of a mouthpiece on him (...) If you close your eyes and you hear him cut his spill, it's almost like you're listening to Stone Cold in a way and The Rock," said Fatu.

However, Fatu mentioned the biggest issue with Knight's booking is a lack of a good story.

"Is he the guy? I don't know. It depends on what type of storyline that they can come up with to where people really really get behind him. I think for him to go to the next level, there has to be something emotional. Something that people can relate to (...) I just don't think LA Knight has really just blossomed yet," said Fatu. [From 02:00 to 03:28]

Check out the video below:

LA Knight recently lost to The Bloodline's Tama Tonga on WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline made several enemies on WWE SmackDown. This eventually became the reason behind their downfall, as many stars came in support of Cody Rhodes when he went up against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

Last year, The Megastar went head-to-head against The Tribal Chief and lost mainly due to interference. Knight was also one of the stars who celebrated The American Nightmare's victory in Philadelphia.

Earlier this month, Knight had aspirations to win the upcoming King of the Ring tournament. Unfortunately, The Bloodline's Tama Tonga scored a victory over the star with the faction's similar antics on WWE SmackDown.

What are your thoughts on LA Knight? Sound off using the discuss button

