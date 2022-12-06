WWE Legend discloses Triple H checked on him after recent personal tragedy

WWE legend Kevin Nash recently disclosed that Triple H called him after the tragic loss of his son.

Kevin Nash currently hosts the Kliq This podcast with Sean Oliver. On a recent episode, Oliver noted that wrestling colleagues asked him to keep an eye on Kevin following Tristen's passing.

Nash disclosed that Triple H called him and wanted to make sure that the 63-year-old wasn't "going to do anything crazy".

"Paul called me, Triple H called me and his second sentence out of his mouth was, 'You're not going to do anything crazy are you?' I think they knew how close, how much that was my life," Nash admitted. "The last thing I'll do is leave my f*ckin' wife alone," Nash said. "This doesn't hurt," he continued, referring to recording the podcast. "Having something to do on Wednesdays doesn't hurt, especially when I look across and this is something we did." (H/T:Wrestling Inc)

Triple H has brought back several legends for appearances on WWE RAW and SmackDown since being named Chief Content Officer. Kurt Angle will appear this Friday on WWE SmackDown to celebrate his 54th birthday. It will be interesting to see if Big Daddy Cool ever makes an appearance.

Do you enjoy legends appearing on WWE RAW and SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

