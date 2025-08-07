WWE legend discusses what made Hulk Hogan great - "He just had a sense of superhero about him" (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager and Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco recently spoke about Hulk Hogan's influence on the business. The star passed away on July 24, aged 71.

Hogan was arguably one of the biggest stars of professional wrestling. The legendary wrestler led the WWE into global dominance and helped Vince McMahon transform the company into a sports entertainment juggernaut. Despite the controversies surrounding his life, the iconic wrestler's star power was undeniable.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, special guest Gerald Brisco noted that Hulk Hogan brought about huge star power when he walked into a room. He also pointed out that the star transcended the business and became a major mainstream celebrity. Brisco felt Hulk made wrestling relevant with his charisma and star power.

"What made Hogan so great? What really defined him? It was the crossover from the mainstream wrestling fans over to the mainstream sports fans that didn't give a cr*p about professional wrestling before Hogan came along. He just had that sense of superhero about him when he'd walk into a room." He continued, "When he walks in, there is no doubt who this man is. And I think it was because of his upbringing, that he always kept that level of humbleness too around that persona of a superstar." [From 1:07 onwards]

WWE paid tribute to Hulk Hogan in the days after his passing. Both RAW and SmackDown rosters respected the legend with the ten-bell salute, and the company aired multiple video packages celebrating the life of the legend.

