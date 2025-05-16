WWE legend discusses what Sabu was like backstage: "He is a doll" (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Teddy Long spoke about how Sabu was in real life. The legendary star and ECW Original passed away last week at 60.
The veteran wrestler made his name in ECW, emerging as one of the biggest stars in the promotion. He was known for his hardcore, death-defying style of wrestling that kept audiences on the edge of their seats.
On a recent episode of the Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Teddy shared that the hardcore legend was one of the sweetest guys backstage. He noted that the homicidal, suicidal gimmick was for TV tapings, but when the cameras were not rolling, the star would come across as a completely different person. Long mentioned that he had profound respect for the man.
"I tell you, Sabu is one of the nicest guys you could ever meet. Sabu would give you the shirt off his back. When you saw him on camera, on TV, doing his thing, that's a whole, total different person. Backstage, he is a doll. I have the utmost respect for him." [From 7:43 onwards]
Teddy also added that losing his partner, Super Genie, in 2021 impacted the star a lot. Long noted that the couple loved each other, and suddenly losing Genie hurt him a lot.
If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.