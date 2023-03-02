WWE legend discusses The Ultimate Warrior's unique routine with popular superstar before their matches (Exclusive)

Former WWE star The Warlord recently spoke about how The Ultimate Warrior tried to be friendly with Andre The Giant back in the day.

In 1989-90, The Ultimate Warrior was being pushed as the next big star in WWE. In the build-up to his match against Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania VI, Warrior ran through several heels, including the Honky Tonk Man, 'Ravishing' Rick Rude, and even the dominant Andre the Giant.

On the latest UnSKripted podcast, WWE legend The Warlord mentioned how Warrior tried to get into the good books of Andre. He recalled Warrior meeting The Eight Wonder of the World with a case of wine and a deck of cards and spending time with him so that Andre would go easy on him during their matches.

"I know when Warrior had to work with him, and I talked to Jim. Jim and me got along good. Jim said: 'I'm going to be working with Andre coming up. I think I'm gonna go ahead, get there early, and buy a case of wine. I'm gonna sit down with him and play cards.' That's what Andre liked to do. So he would do that every day so Andre would do the gimmick for him." [13:27 - 13:57]

You can watch the full video here:

The Warlord discussed Andre the Giant's work ethic in WWE

During the same conversation, The Warlord mentioned that it was hard to predict what Andre would do inside the squared circle.

"Oh yeah, Andre did what Andre was gonna do. You had no choice. If Andre liked you, he loved you. If he didn't like you, run." [13:06 - 13:21]

He pointed out that Andre was very kind and giving in the ring if he liked the performer he was working with. However, The Warlord also detailed that if the WWE Hall of Famer did not like his adversary, the wrestler was in for a rough night.

What are your fond memories of Andre the Giant? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes