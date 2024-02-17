WWE legend divided over who's at fault for scary SmackDown botch involving Zelina Vega and Tiffany Stratton (Exclusive)

The latest SmackDown episode featured an Elimination Chamber qualifier match that saw Tiffany Stratton defeat Zelina Vega, not before she delivered a botched finisher. Dutch Mantell reviewed it on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, explaining what both performers could have done better.

Tiffany Stratton and Zelina Vega had a pretty solid match in which the LWO member certainly had her moments. Ultimately, The Buff Barbie hit the Prettiest Moonsault Ever for the three-count and a spot in the Women's WWE Elimination Chamber match.

The finishing move, however, wasn't executed cleanly as Stratton's knees seeingly crashed into Vega's ribs. Dutch Mantell initially expected Zelina to sell the move quickly but realized Tiffany didn't waste time going for the cover.

Mantell felt that while Stratton could have done better with the landing, he believed Zelina Vega could have also repositioned herself before the moment of impact.

"I didn't see her grabbing; I thought I would see her grabbing... Well, she needs to learn to do that a little better, or Zelina Vega needs to know how to adjust if she sees she is coming down short. Just move in a little bit. It won't take many of those to get her to do that."

Dutch Mantell advised all talents to spend time in the ring before shows to review moves that otherwise require much attention. One small mistake in a moonsault can lead to broken bones, as Mantell noted below:

"I would say when they go out there before the show goes on air and they're going through that, I think we need to give her some crash pads and let her draw somebody out there and say, 'Land right here.' [...] You can get it right here, straight across the nose; the nose is broken, and you'd be out for a month or six weeks." [52:20-53:50]

Accidents are common in pro wrestling as performers work matches on a live show, where miscommunications can happen regularly inside the ring.

As Dutch stressed, talents can avoid mishaps if they carefully rehearse complex moves, and we're sure Tiffany Stratton will hit the squared circle to practice her finishing move.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

Rhea Ripley explains how a Triple H vs. Ric Flair match got her into wrestling: