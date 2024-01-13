WWE legend enjoyed Bayley's comment towards Damage CTRL teammates on SmackDown, says it was the best match of the night (Exclusive)

Bayley suffered a loss to Bianca Belair on this week's SmackDown, and more crushing than the defeat seemed to be the lack of support from her friends in Damage CTRL.

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell specifically loved the spot where Bayley called out her teammates during the closing stages of her match against Bianca Belair.

The tensions between the Damage CTRL members and their leader have been simmering for a few weeks, and most believe WWE is setting up for the former Women's Champion's babyface turn.

Despite her faction being a heel group, Bayley mysteriously didn't get the support of Damage CTRL at ringside when they could have just rolled a dazed Belair back into the ring for a potential pinfall victory.

Bayley openly vented her frustrations and was surprised none of them even moved a muscle to help her. The superstar even relayed the same message to her partners in a backstage segment later in the show.

While reviewing the match on Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell said he particularly enjoyed Bayley's comment:

"I did like Bayley's comment at the end. I'm just hoping that one of you would do something, clap your hand, or do something, but you stand there!" [From 45:40 to 45:55]

Bayley and Bianca Belair are no strangers to each other and have put on really good matches in the past.

Dutch Mantell claimed that the women's showdown was the best match of SmackDown this week as both the ladies involved brought their A-game.

"It was (the best match on the show)," added the legendary wrestling manager. [From 48:20 to 48:21]

