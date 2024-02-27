WWE legend expects his daughter to be on RAW or SmackDown in 2025

The WWE roster features several second-generation superstars, both on RAW and SmackDown and in the NXT developmental system. In a recent interview, Santino Marella discussed the possibility of his daughter Arianna Grace receiving a main roster call-up.

Grace, real name Bianca Carelli, signed with WWE in February 2022. The 28-year-old's most recent televised match ended in defeat against Jacy Jayne on the February 20 episode of NXT.

Marella said on Developmentally Speaking that he expects the NXT talent to join RAW or SmackDown next year:

"I'm hoping 2025 maybe we see her somewhere, RAW or SmackDown. She has to get more reps and more matches and more matches. She wouldn't be ready to go have a match with Charlotte [Flair] at WrestleMania, but if she's on the screen with Charlotte in a pre-tape, they look like they're in the same league. That's important, that perception of someone being a superstar. The wrestling will come." [15:19 – 15:46]

Marella wrestled for WWE between 2005 and 2016. The former United States Champion was widely viewed as one of the most entertaining comedy characters of his generation.

Santino Marella compares WWE's NXT and OVW systems

In 2007, Santino Marella moved to the main roster after training in the Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) developmental system. Unlike NXT, OVW did not have a weekly show on national television, meaning main roster fans were unaware of most developmental talents when they debuted.

Marella believes the popularity and television exposure of NXT is a good thing for his daughter and other up-and-coming stars:

"It's good because when somebody was getting called up from OVW there was crickets for a while until they [fans] got to know them [wrestlers]. Sometimes they're pretty well known, and if they can get that good reaction right off the bat, it'll definitely be helpful for their career." [16:04 – 16:26]

Arianna Grace has competed in 24 televised matches since joining WWE. One of her biggest victories came against Roxanne Perez via disqualification on the January 2 episode of NXT.

When do you think Arianna Grace will join the main roster? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Developmentally Speaking and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.