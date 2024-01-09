WWE legend expects Roman Reigns to reach another big milestone this year

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash thinks Roman Reigns is likely to surpass Hulk Hogan's reign as WWE world champion in 2024.

Hogan's first tenure with the WWE Championship lasted 1,474 days between 1984 and 1988. If Reigns remains the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, he will beat that tally on September 13.

On his Kliq This podcast, Nash said he expects Reigns and Seth Rollins to retain their world titles for the foreseeable future. He also referenced how The Rock does not need to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Reigns:

"I don't see them taking the belt off of Seth and I don't see them taking the belt off of Roman, and don't you think that they want Roman to pass the Hogan streak? I mean, there's no upside in having Dwayne [The Rock] go over," Nash stated. [47:40 – 48:00]

If Reigns surpasses Hogan's tally, he will be third on the list of WWE's longest-reigning world champions. Currently, only Bob Backlund (2,135 days) and Bruno Sammartino (2,803 days) have held the title longer than Hogan.

The Rock returned to WWE on the January 1 episode of RAW. Although it has not been announced, he looks set to face Reigns in a first-time-ever match at WrestleMania 40 on April 6-7.

How Kevin Nash would book The Rock vs. Roman Reigns

In 2002, The Rock defeated Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 18 in a match between two of WWE's most iconic stars from different eras.

More than two decades on, Kevin Nash thinks it is time for The Rock to pass the torch to the biggest star of WWE's current generation:

"I think Dwayne would do the job, much like Hogan did for Dwayne in Toronto. Give him [Roman Reigns] that monster f***ing rub." [48:09 – 48:30]

Before WrestleMania 40, Reigns will defend his title against AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton at the Royal Rumble on January 27.

Do you think Roman Reigns will surpass Hulk Hogan's reign as WWE Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

