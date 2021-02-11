WWE legend explains why Randy Orton did not "kill" him

WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas has given his take on why he was never used in Randy Orton and Bob Orton’s “Legend Killer” segments.

From 2003 to 2005, Randy Orton referred to himself as “The Legend Killer” during his rivalries with several legendary WWE Superstars. Mick Foley and Shawn Michaels were among the high-profile names who Randy Orton defeated. He also occasionally received assistance from his father, Bob Orton, when he fought WWE legends.

Atlas, a 2006 WWE Hall of Fame inductee, did not get attacked by Randy Orton during the “Legend Killer” storyline. The WWE legend told Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade that he agreed with The Undertaker’s recent comments about “soft” modern-day WWE Superstars. He added that he could still handle himself in the ring in the mid-2000s, which is why his legendary status was never “killed” by the Ortons.

“Yes [agree with The Undertaker], I’ve been saying that for years. I challenged most of them. That’s why he [Vince McMahon] wouldn’t put me… You know when they were doing that ‘Legend Killer’ with Bob Orton? He would never have put him in the ring with me because he knew I could handle myself.”

According to Cagematch.net, Atlas competed in 19 matches with and against Bob Orton between 1977 and 1985. They also teamed up in 2019 to defeat Frankie D and The Big Texan at a SICW event.

Randy Orton’s “Legend Killer” return

Ric Flair and Randy Orton

In 2020, Randy Orton brought back his “Legend Killer” gimmick during his rivalry with Edge on WWE RAW.

The 14-time WWE World Champion attacked several legends throughout the year, including Big Show, Christian, Ric Flair, and Shawn Michaels.

