WWE legend fears Brock Lesnar could get legitimately angry and 'dump Omos on his head' during WrestleMania match

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos is a match that has divided public opinion as many fans hoped to see The Beast Incarnate face a different opponent. Road Dogg, however, is quite interested in the upcoming clash and, on his podcast, briefly even spoke about the unpredictable demeanor of Lesnar.

Despite initial skepticism over the first-time-ever match, WWE has done a decent job increasing the anticipation for Omos and Brock Lesnar's feud in recent weeks.

While providing his predictions for various WrestleMania bouts on his AdFreeShows podcast this week, The Hall of Famer sounded pretty excited about Omos vs. Lesnar but claimed that there is every chance the Beast will lose his cool during the contest.

Brock Lesnar has had a history of going overboard in the ring at times. On the latest episode of Oh...You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg admitted that in a bid to take down a giant like Omos, the former WWE Champion could possibly unleash a side of himself that most people don't often see.

"I want to watch this one too! For a couple of different reasons. One, I also don't know the finish here just because of the scenarios and how it goes. So, I don't know what happens here; I'm interested to see. I'm also interested to see if Brock gets angry, shoots behind him, and even dumps him on his head a couple of times. There is a lot of potential for that, and I want to see if that happens and if it can happen, and how it looks when it does. And I pray for everyone's health! (laughs)." [17:23 - 17:58]

He is remarkably promotable: Road Dogg puts Omos over in a huge way ahead of Brock Lesnar's match

The Nigerian Giant might seem green as a wrestler, but it's undeniable that he is a special attraction in WWE. Road Dogg explained that talents like Omos don't come along too often and noted how the RAW Superstar was taller than most of his predecessors.

The veteran WWE executive felt the 28-year-old was unlike any other giant that has stepped foot inside the squared circle as he described him as a "perfect-sized human" who had just gained a few extra feet.

Moreover, Road Dogg believed Omos was one of the most marketable talents in pro wrestling, as viewers are always left awestruck by the 7-foot-3-inch wrestler's presence.

"A lot of people may think this is old-school thinking, but Omos is an attraction. No matter what you say. He is taller than Andre. Taller than Big Show. An inch taller than I think Khali, but I'm not sure of that. But also, but his body to scale, he is like a perfect-sized human, only blown up three more feet," said Road Dogg. "He is just a different kind of giant than we've ever had. He is remarkably promotable. Anytime you see him in public, it's a sight to see. To see him walk down the aisle is a sight to see." [18:00 - 18:55]

