WWE Legend isn't feeling the AJ Styles-LA Knight WrestleMania feud: "Kick it out, get it on the pre-show" (Exclusive)

As confirmed on SmackDown, LA Knight will take on AJ Styles at WrestleMania 40, though not many are thrilled about their feud thus far. Dutch Mantell admitted on Smack Talk that he didn't feel the chemistry between the former TNA stars.

Knight and Styles' program has been going on for a few months, and given WWE's booking patterns, many expected them to complete the storyline with a singles match at WrestleMania XL.

While the duo are top names and incredibly talented, Dutch Mantell didn't feel they gelled well together and, as revealed on the post-show review on WrestleBinge, explained why he was underwhelmed by Knight vs. Styles.

"I like LA Knight. I like his interviews. I like AJ. Them together, remember I talk a lot about feeling chemistry. I just don't feel it with those guys. They are going to have a good match, yeah I got it. But then, you know, my anticipation of them having the match, 'meh,' it's not there." [Form 37 onwards]

Smack Talk host SP3 noted that WrestleMania XL had other singles matches that, on paper, were more appealing to the audience than Knight and Styles' clash.

Dutch Mantell agreed that compared to its competition, LA Knight and AJ Styles' match-up offered nothing different that would make fans want to watch it.

He also highlighted a potential flaw in the narrative, as you can view below:

"What the hell? Kick it out. Get it out of here. Get it on the pre-show! And it's old (the storyline). It has been going on for how long. It feels like forever. AJ, he did some decent interviews, some good interviews, but he was like too mad for what had actually happened. What are you so mad about, brother? You do this sh** all the time. Why are you mad at him?" [From 38:11 onwards]

Many members of the WWE Universe would have initially hoped for both AJ Styles and LA Knight to feature in possible title matches at WrestleMania. The company has different ideas, and even if the feud isn't too hot, Styles and Knight should deliver a fine in-ring spectacle if given time at WrestleMania.

Please credit Smack Talk and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if the quotes from this article are used.