WWE legend General Adnan passes away aged 84

WWE legend General Adnan, also known as Adnan Al-Kaissie, has died at the age of 84.

His passing was announced by former WWF and AWA announcer Ken Resnick today. Adnan had a remarkable career in professional wrestling that stood the test of time. He retired in 1998 after a career lasting over 30 years. He originally competed under the name Billy White Wolf and made his professional wrestling debut in 1959.

Adnan captured the World Tag Team Championships with Chief Jay Strongbow during his initial run with the WWWF in 1976. The veteran also served as the manager for Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter when he returned to the company in 1990.

Adnan also made history during his storied career, as he was the first Iraqi-born superstar to compete in a WWE ring. He spent eight years in the American Wrestling Association and also performed in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and various other promotions throughout his career. Adnan competed in over 1,300 matches and ran the World All-Star Wrestling Alliance promotion following his retirement.

The WWE legend released an autobiography entitled The Sheik of Baghdad: Tales of Celebrity and Terror from Pro Wrestling's General Adnan in 2005.

Expand Tweet

Sportskeeda Wrestling sends our condolences to General Adnan's family, friends, and fans in this difficult time.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena