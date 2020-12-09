Brock Lesnar's WWE contract expired earlier this year at the end of August. There has been some speculation about whether AEW could be interested in bringing Brock Lesnar in. However, everyone agrees that it would take an astronomical sum to bring Lesnar to AEW. WWE legend Gerald Brisco was recently asked about what could happen if Brock Lesnar gets an offer from AEW.

Gerald Brisco reveals how Vince McMahon could react if Brock Lesnar gets an AEW offer

WWE legend Gerald Brisco was a guest on a recent edition of WrestlingInc Daily. During the interview, Gerald Brisco discussed 'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar who is now a free agent after his WWE contract expired earlier this year. Brisco, who worked alongside Vince McMahon for over three decades, was asked what could happen if Brock Lesnar received an offer from AEW. Gerald Brisco also spoke about how Vince McMahon could react if Brock Lesnar got a contract offer from AEW, saying that Vince would definitely do something about it and probably match it:

"You never count anything out in this business, and you never say you're not going to do it, or he won't do it. If the money is right, and I believe this with all my soul that Brock Lesnar would not do it unless he was offered one of those -- as Ted DiBiase said, 'Everybody has their damn price.' If they come up and offer him this ungodly amount, I don't know. I know Brock never has to work another day in his life, and his grandchildren and their grandchildren will never have to work another day of life.

"You talk about frugal. This guy is one of the most frugal guys there is on the face of the Earth. Did he save us money? Yes, every damn penny of it, but I think it would have to be an extreme circumstance, and I think he would pick up the phone and call Vince about the amount of money that he got offered and see if Vince is going to go to do anything. And honestly, I think Vince would do something."

Gerald Brisco was released by WWE earlier this year in September, after initially being put on furlough in April. At the time of his release, Brisco had been working for WWE for 36 years, first as an in-ring talent and later in various behind the scenes roles.