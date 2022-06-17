"I have no idea" - WWE Legend gives his take on the allegations of misconduct against Vince McMahon

Booker T recently gave a brief response to the recent allegations made against WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

As per reports from the Wall Street Journal, McMahon has been accused of having an affair with and reaching a secret settlement of $3 million with a former WWE paralegal. The scandal has dominated the conversation surrounding the company, with some wondering if The Chairman's position is in jeopardy.

Speaking on the Hall of Famer podcast, Booker T mentioned that he doesn't want to issue a statement regarding the allegations as he isn't fully aware of the case. The Hall of Famer said:

“It’s a serious situation as far as the allegations. I wouldn’t want to jump ahead of myself and say something that I have no idea what’s really going on.” (H/T- Wrestling Inc.)

In continuation of the interview, the former world champion gave his initial feelings towards hearing this type of news:

“I’m on the home team and for me hearing news like this, it’s not good news. So touchy, as far as the individual that’s making the claim, as well as the individual that’s being accused. It’s as touchy as it could possibly be.” (H/T- Wrestling Inc.)

Vince McMahon will continue with business as usual and will be working on SmackDown on Friday

Despite the accusations against him, Vince McMahon has decided to continue with business as usual.

As reported by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, McMahon will work along with John Laurinaitis on the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

"Vince McMahon and John Laurinitis are going to TV Friday, at least of a couple of hours ago, that’s what we had heard. They are basically saying that it's business as usual." (H/T: ITRWrestling)

This week's edition of SmackDown will feature a huge clash between Roman Reigns and Riddle. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will be defending his title for the first time since defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

