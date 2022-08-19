"I wish it would've happened" - Former WWE Universal Champion wanted dream match with Stone Cold Steve Austin

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently spoke about his regret at not getting the chance to face off against Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Austin and Goldberg were two figureheads in both WWE and WCW in the late 90s. With their aggressive in-ring style, fans always dreamed of a match between the two.

On Talk Is Jericho, Goldberg explained why a match with The Texas Rattlesnake never happened.

"There's no question that I wish it would've happened. That was the match to have. Why it never happened, I think 90% of the reasoning behind that was [Austin's] neck issues and my finishing moves, right? Whether it be the spear, whether it be the Jackhammer, I don't think that those are moves that he would've wanted to, wanted to do, nor would his boss would've wanted him to do. I think it was a safety issue more so than anything." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Chris Jericho @IAmJericho NOW @TalkIsJericho 900…. @Goldberg ! We talk start in wrestling, navigating politics,taser incident, beating @HulkHogan in front of 40k, why he hated his first stint in @wwe & enjoys his current run, True story behind our infamous locker room brawl & more! podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/tal… NOW @TalkIsJericho 900…. @Goldberg! We talk start in wrestling, navigating politics,taser incident, beating @HulkHogan in front of 40k, why he hated his first stint in @wwe & enjoys his current run, True story behind our infamous locker room brawl & more!podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/tal…

The two iconic stars did share a ring at WrestleMania 20 however when Stone Cold worked as the special guest referee in a match between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar.

Stone Cold Steve Austin on him and Goldberg looking alike

Despite having very different personalities, the two Hall of Famers shared many similar physical attributes.

During an interview with Bailey and Southside, Stone Cold Steve Austin jokingly said how fans often confuse him for the WCW legend.

"Well, when I was coming up and really starting to get hot in WWF back in the day, and Bill down in WCW, he started getting hot almost at the same time — boy, ‘Goldberg!’ chants. Bill is one of my best friends that I’ll call all the time. I’d be going through airports, and people would yell, ‘Goldberg!’ He would be going through an airport. ‘Stone Cold!’ People got us confused all the time." [H/T Wrestling Inc ]

Although they are approaching their mid 50s, they have both wrestled in huge matches this year. Goldberg faced Roman Reigns and Austin main evented WrestleMania in Texas earlier this year.

Who would have won between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Goldberg? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

'I am the destroyer of worlds'. Find out who influenced Bray Wyatt's character right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil