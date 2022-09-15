WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan provides health update after cancer battle

WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan has provided a health update after defeating cancer for the second time in his life.

Jim survived kidney cancer over 20 years ago and just recently overcame prostate cancer. Speaking with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc., Duggan stated that he's feeling 100% and is cancer-free.

"I had my prostate taken out last October and I thought hopefully that had taken care of everything, but I got another PSA test, found out that the cancer was still in me," Duggan said. "I was very disappointed to say the least. I was really down for a little while, but had to go back in and get radiation. I did eight weeks of radiation treatment, but came out, rang the bell. I'm cancer-free, thank the Lord."

Jim added that he's very thankful that he didn't have to undergo chemotherapy. He noted that early detection saved his life and urged everyone to get their physical.

"Thank goodness I didn't have to do that," Duggan said. "Chemo is so much worse than radiation. Radiation was almost like an X-ray. You hardly felt anything, you didn't hear anything."

WWE Hall of Famer 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan rings the bell

In August, Jim Duggan shared a positive update in regards to his treatment for prostate cancer. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he had successfully completed eight weeks of radiation treatment.

Duggan posted on Instagram a video of him ringing the bell to signify the end of his treatment and thanked the staff, his family, and friends for helping him get through it.

"So out of respect, I'm not going to do no big '"hoooo" in here, but when we get outside you better believe there's some "hooing!". But right now, after eight weeks, here we go, tough guy!"

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan had an incredible wrestling career and made many fans along the way. He won WWE's first Royal Rumble match in 1988 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011.

What was your favorite moment from "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan's career? Let us know in the comments section below.

Also watch: 5 WWE Superstars who once worked regular jobs (Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, AJ Styles)

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell