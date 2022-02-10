"Main-event guy every single week" - WWE legend is a huge fan of Roman Reigns

In recent months, John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) has enjoyed Roman Reigns’ work alongside The Usos and Paul Heyman on WWE SmackDown.

Reigns recently passed the 503-day mark as Universal Champion, breaking Brock Lesnar’s long-standing record. He is set to defend his title against Goldberg at Elimination Chamber on February 19 before facing Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 on April 2-3.

Speaking to wrestling historian Bill Apter on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, JBL had major praise for The Tribal Chief’s current storyline:

“He’s just been a main-event guy every single week. I think, to me, the entire family, it’s a very deep and rich storyline, and I think they’re fantastic. I am such a huge fan of both The Usos and of Roman Reigns. I think that combination together is just fantastic.” [1:30:55-1:31:22]

Roman Reigns was surprised by a WWE legend’s recent challenge

Reigns has been one of WWE’s most prominent superstars ever since he debuted on the main roster in November 2012. The former Shield member’s cousins, Jimmy and Jey Uso, work alongside him as part of The Bloodline faction on SmackDown.

During last week’s episode, Paul Heyman cut an in-ring promo with Reigns and The Usos by his side. After gloating about the Universal Champion’s recent accomplishments, Heyman was interrupted by Goldberg.

The returning legend acknowledged Reigns as his “next victim” before challenging him to a match. WWE later announced that the first-time-ever encounter will take place at the upcoming Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia.

