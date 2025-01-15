WWE legend Hulk Hogan is not going to apologize in public, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan has found great success in his career, especially in WWE. However, he has also been involved in several controversial matters. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, Hogan may not be looking to apologize publicly at this point.

Over the years, several accusations against the Hulkamaniac have come to light, including allegations of discrimination against certain people. These allegations and his political affiliations may have contributed to being booed on the premiere episode of RAW on Netflix, or so some believe.

In a discussion about Hulk Hogan on Sportkeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter was asked about the public's perception of Hogan. According to the veteran journalist, the WWE legend was probably not looking to resolve these matters.

"I think that Terry Bollea is capable of doing that (apologizing profusely in public), but I don't think it's on his radar. I think you know on his radar right now is getting out there and promoting whatever he is promoting, brother." [16:11 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

Currently, only time will tell what Hulk Hogan plans to do next and if another WWE appearance soon may be a part of his plans.

