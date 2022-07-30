"These kids are good" - WWE legend Hulk Hogan reportedly tried to get two stars a push backstage (Exclusive)

Jimmy Hart has revealed that WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan actively tried to get the Harlem Heat a push in WCW.

Booker T and Stevie Ray were the cornerstones of WCW's tag division for several years as they won the tag team championship on ten occasions.

Before their iconic rise as a duo, however, the Harlem Heat managed to impress The Hulkster, which might have contributed to their success in the company.

Hulk Hogan spoke highly of the up-and-coming duo and told Eric Bischoff that Booker T and Stevie Ray deserved a push on TV.

Jimmy Hart agreed with the WWE legend's suggestion at the time, which he recalled below while speaking to Brad Gilmore for an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda:

"They were so important. They were so good, and I remember once Hulk told me, 'Man, I like this Harlem Heat; these kids are good.' I think he went to Eric and told Eric; he said, 'Harlem Heat should be the next team you should push, and I agreed with him. 'You're right on that, baby!'" Hart said. [5:06 - 5:22]

Jimmy Hart sends a message to WWE Hall of Famers Harlem Heat

"The Mouth of the South" worked behind the scenes in WCW during its final years, where he regularly interacted with Booker T and Stevie Ray.

Jimmy Hart was in charge of overseeing WCW's Saturday Night show, and he could always count on the Harlem Heat as they never turned down booking offers. Hart stated that the brothers were consummate professionals who always made themselves available for WCW despite their hectic travel schedules.

The former WWE manager continued:

"Booker T was so important. At one time, Eric Bischoff, for about six months before we closed down, gave me the Saturday Night Show. Nobody wanted it, and I'd always go to Booker T and his partner Stevie Ray, and I'd say, 'Can you'll work on Saturday night?' No matter how much they were on the road or anything, they never turned us down for that," added Hart. "So for that, Booker T and Stevie, I'll always be so grateful for that; thank you so much! And we were doing great ratings. We were doing 2.1, 2.3, oh my gosh, it's unbelievable. [4:37 - 5:05]

For their contributions to the business, Harlem Heat was added to the WWE Hall of Fame in the Class of 2019. Who do you think is the most influential tag team of all time? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

