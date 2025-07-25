  • home icon
  • WWE legend Hulk Hogan tragically passes away; Dory Funk Jr. reacts: "Deepest sorrow"

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Jul 25, 2025 07:41 GMT
The Immortal Hulkster Hogan (Images via X and WWE.com)
Hulk Hogan tragically passed away in his Florida residence on Thursday morning at the age of 71. He was one of the most prominent figures in professional wrestling during the Golden Era of the 1970s and 1980s. WWE legend Dory Funk Jr. took to X to react to the passing of the Immortal.

The Hulkster was one of the most recognised professional wrestlers in the world. He made appearances in several promotions, including WWE, WCW, TNA, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, during his career. He also gained mainstream fame through his acting career and appearances in pop culture. The news of his passing shocked the whole wrestling world.

Fans and superstars all around the world have been sending their condolences ever since the news of Hogan's passing came out. WWE legend Dory Funk Jr. also penned a heartfelt message.

"A Hero and Legend of Champions is with our Lord and Savior ❤️✝️❤️our deepest sorrow and Love to The family of Hulk Hogan💔," he wrote.

Hogan has made undeniable contributions to the world of professional wrestling. He will forever be missed as the Immortal Hulkster.

Triple H sends a heartfelt tribute to Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan is a former six-time World Champion and a two-time WWE Hall of Famer. His last appearance in the Stamford-based promotion took place on January 6, 2025, during RAW's debut on Netflix.

After the tragic news of his passing came out, Triple H took to X to send a heartfelt tribute to the Immortal Legend.

"WWE would not be where it is today without the larger-than-life characters that compete in the ring … and few, if any, loomed larger than Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bollea. He was the archetype of what it meant to be a “Superstar” - a global sensation that inspired millions to work hard at whatever it was they wanted to accomplish and a look that made him recognizable to fans around the world. Hulk Hogan, clad in red and yellow or nWo black and white, was simply put, iconic. As a Real American or the leader of one of the industry’s biggest factions, he transcended and elevated the entire business to heights never before seen - in every country and on every continent. There was no one like The Hulkster and there very well may never be another. My family sends their condolences to his family, friends, and fans."
The wrestling world has been shaken to the core by Hogan's tragic passing. Fans are looking forward to this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which will likely pay tribute to the legend.

