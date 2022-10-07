"Intercontinental Championship has meant so much to me" - WWE Hall of Fame hypes up upcoming match between Sheamus and Gunther

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels hypes up the upcoming Gunther vs. Sheamus match for the Intercontinental Championship on WWE SmackDown.

The Ring General dominated the company's United Kingdom brand as the NXT UK Champion for over two years before moving to the United States. Later, he focused on his physique and moved to the blue brand after WrestleMania 38. He won the Intercontinental Championship in June 2022 after defeating Ricochet.

Recently, Shawn Michaels, a former Intercontinental Champion, took to Twitter to send a message to both men and hyped up their upcoming match for the season premiere of SmackDown. Here's what Michaels said:

"The Intercontinental Championship has meant so much to me professionally and personally. I couldn't be more excited to see @WWESheamus and @Gunther_AUT lay it all on the line tonight at #SmackDown!!!"

Over the past few weeks, The Brawling Brutes and Imperium have been feuding over all three brands. The two teams have been feuding for weeks since Imperium reunited at WWE Clash at The Castle, where Sheamus lost to Gunther.

Gunther and Sheamus will face each other for the second time at a premium live event

In 2020, Sheamus returned to WWE and reverted back to his original character while ditching The Bar with Cesaro. Since then, the Celtic Warrior has won the United States Championship for the third time when he defeated Matt Riddle at WrestleMania 37.

After losing his title to Damian Priest at SummerSlam 2021, he was drafted to the blue brand. During his time on SmackDown, he created the Brawling Brutes with Ridge Holland and Butch, who defeated The New Day at WrestleMania 38.

Gunther recently reunited with Imperium, who is currently feuding with the Brawling Brutes on SmackDown. In the upcoming episode, the two superstars will go one-on-one for the Intercontinental Championship for the season premiere of SmackDown.

On 8th October, the two will face each other again with their respective teams. Brawling Brutes will face Imperium in a six-man tag team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match at Extreme Rules 2022.

