"The title that really jumpstarted my WWE career" - Hall of Famer hypes up Sheamus vs Gunther on SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famer hypes up the upcoming match on SmackDown between Sheamus and Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

After making his main roster debut, Gunther quickly made an impact, defeating Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship. His toughest challenge came in the form of The Celtic Warrior, Sheamus. The two stars went all-out at WWE Clash at The Castle but Gunther retained his title.

Lately, the two have been feuding on the blue brand along with their stablemates. The two teams will be facing each other at Extreme Rules but the two Superstars will collide once again for the title. Today, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle hyped up the upcoming match. Here's what Angle had to say about the match:

"The title that really jumpstarted my WWE career, and so many others. Your Olympic Hero will be tuning in for @WWESheamus vs. @Gunther_AUT tonight #itstrue #ictitle"

Imperium and The Brawling Brutes will face each other in a six-man tag team 'Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook' match at Extreme Rules 2022.

WWE's gearing up for SmackDown and RAW premier episodes

Every year, WWE holds a special premiere episode of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. The blue brand is gearing up for its premiere episode with several notable segments and matches announced for the show.

WWE recently announced their new commentary team ahead of the season premiere as well. The biggest change was the elimination of a three-person announcement team brought in by Vince McMahon.

Michael Cole and Wade Barrett will be the voices of SmackDown, Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves will be on RAW, while Booker T and Vic Joshep will be the voices of NXT.

Apart from this, the blue brand will have an Intercontinental championship rematch between Sheamus and Gunther. Also, Logan Paul will come face-to-face with The Tribal Chief, and RAW will celebrate DX's 25th anniversary.

