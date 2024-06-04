WWE legend immediately reacts after Liv Morgan corners Dominik Mysterio again on RAW

Things are not going well for Dominik Mysterio at the moment on WWE RAW, with his confrontation with Liv Morgan going awry again. After Morgan took advantage of him to kiss last week, things will only get more heated tonight. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his thoughts on the matter.

Last week, in his attempts to help Becky Lynch win back her title so as to punish Liv Morgan, Dominik went to the ring and opened the steel cage door. However, when Becky was trying to leave, Braun Strowman was running around the ring and catapulted the younger Mysterio into the door, which hit Lynch's head. That was all Morgan needed to take advantage and win.

She was not done with that, however, and stared down Mysterio on the ramp before grabbing his head and kissing him. It was the moment that made the headlines last week.

This week, with Morgan out in the center of the ring, Dominik confronted her, but she backed him into a corner while accusing him of knowing that he would be helping her and not Lynch. She cornered him and almost kissed him again before Finn Balor made his way out to interrupt the situation.

Morgan was not discouraged and still stroked Dominik's hair before leaving. Bully Ray made an immediate post on social media and said exactly what he was thinking. He said that Liv and Dominik together were money for RAW.

"Liv + Dom = 💰"

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio's story seems to be far from over

It appears clear that Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan are going to get further entangled in the future.

Whether the rest of the Judgment Day will be involved or not remains to be seen, but until Rhea Ripley comes back, Dominik Mysterio being alone with Liv Morgan does not seem to be a good idea.

Mysterio's next actions will determine whether he is really helping her or not.

