WWE legend has an interesting idea for The Fiend and Randy Orton's WrestleMania 37 match [Exclusive]

Dutch Mantell recently said that he wants The Fiend and Randy Orton's WWE WrestleMania 37 match to be a cinematic bout.

The Fiend will face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37, with the two top WWE RAW Superstars having been embroiled in a feud for months at this point.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell had an interesting idea for the match between The Fiend and Randy Orton.

Although no stipulation has been announced for the match, Mantell said he wants to see a cinematic match and explained why a normal encounter could be a "letdown":

"The cinematic tonight, it was a great package. But I'm thinking, if they just have a match it's a letdown. So I'm thinking... they could have already had this match and it's been produced and I think that's what they are going to do. I may be wrong but if they just have a match, I think it's a letdown. I think you gotta have the lighting effects, you gotta have Alexa Bliss and all this."

Dutch Mantell explained that the shenanigans that have already transpired in the ongoing feud could only be topped by incorporating cinematic elements that elevate the bout's overall quality. He continued:

"If you turn the lights down, shoot the fireworks in the sky and all of a sudden it comes on the screen, you know it's an event and if they wrap it up, and come back into the stadium. They don't even have to come back but I think you're gonna have to use the spotlights... it's got to be a spectacle. It has to be a spectacle or it's not going to work. They've spent so much time throwing the fire and this and that, her sitting on top of him and The Fiend getting burnt up... you can't do that live. How are you gonna top that in a live match? You can't. They already went for the movie match between AJ and The Undertaker so this wouldn't be a big jump for them and I think people kind of expect it. I do."

WWE has revealed the WrestleMania 37 set

WWE posted a video yesterday revealing the set for WrestleMania 37, with Corey Graves and Kayla Braxton introducing the set.

The first night of WWE WrestleMania 37 begins later tonight. The show will take place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

