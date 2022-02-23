Jake Roberts no longer requires oxygen tank - health update

WWE legend Jake Roberts has given an update on his health.

Jake Roberts began his wrestling career in the mid-70s before signing with the World Wrestling Federation in the mid-80s. He would remain with the company until 1992, when he would leave to pursue other endeavors, including a brief run in WCW, before returning to Vince McMahon's company in 1996.

Though his personal demons would bring the second run to an end, but not before being involved in Steve Austin's star-making Austin 3:16 promo.

Jake Roberts currently works for All Elite Wrestling and has even been seen on TV using an oxygen tank. On a recent episode of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, Roberts explained that even though he sees a specialist for lung-related issues, he only requires the oxygen tank on flights.

"Today, I feel great. I don’t have to use any oxygen at all. I do have to use it on the airplanes when they pressurize and go up high, but it’s something that can be dealt with. I can still live a great life.” Roberts said (H/T RingsideNews)

Roberts also stated that he is vaccinated against COVID-19 and suggested that he might not survive should he contract the disease.

Jake Roberts says inherited conditions led him to need an oxygen tank

When discussing his need for an oxygen tank, Jake explained that inherited lung conditions led to the issues.

He also stated that smoking from the age of 17 has not helped his condition and has worsened the issues.

“Genetics being what they are, my mother had two lung diseases that she passed on to me. There’s no cure for either one of them. The last thing I should ever do is smoke a cigarette, and yet I’ve been smoking since I was 17, to the point that I have COPD and a little emphysema tossed in." Roberts added

We would like to wish Jake Roberts a healthy recovery. Share your well wishes in the comment section down below.

