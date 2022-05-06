WWE legend Jake Roberts recalls hilarious issue about opponent that confused him

During an interview, Jake Roberts recently recalled one of his favorite opponents of the 1980s — Ron Garvin. He pointed out that one particular aspect of his matches with the latter confused him.

As a WWE legend and Hall of Famer, Roberts' wrestling career is a long one, where he has come across quite a few odd situations. In fact, his gimmick of carrying a pet snake into the ring to intimidate his opponents has become one of the most memorable wrestling gimmicks of all time. While that by itself could be called odd, Roberts found himself confronted with something more bizarre while wrestling Ron Garvin.

Both men wrestled regularly and were very familiar with each other. According to Roberts, during his appearance on the Busted Open podcast, he used to beat Garvin down at the beginning of his matches and then waited for his comeback.

The legend said he knew when Garvin was about to get up and make his comeback when his opponent's "n**ples would get hard."

"You might think you have Ronnie Garcia whipped, but you don't. He had a tell, like in Poker. He had a tell on him when he was about to get up and make his comeback. You know what the tell was? His n**ples would get hard. It's true. It bugged me for years. I saw him at a Con a couple years ago and I was like, 'Ronnie, please, you have to answer me one question.' 'What do you want to know?' 'Why did your n**ples get hard before you beat the s*it out of me?' He just looked at me, laughed, and walked off." (H/T Fightful)

Wrestler Weekly @wrestlerweekly Been watching some classic Georgia Championship Wrestling this past week. Been enjoying watching the classic TV Title feud between Jake Roberts and Ronnie Garvin! Also getting to see the National Tag Team Champions The Road Warriors! #ML Been watching some classic Georgia Championship Wrestling this past week. Been enjoying watching the classic TV Title feud between Jake Roberts and Ronnie Garvin! Also getting to see the National Tag Team Champions The Road Warriors! #ML https://t.co/X9JqYiecNm

Jake Roberts still does not have an answer to his question

Continuing on, Jake Roberts added that he still does not know why Garvin had that peculiar reaction. He went on to say that it was still something that kept him awake at night.

"So, I still don't know. Sometimes, I wake up in the middle of the night and I'm thinking about Ronnie Garvin and it scares me. Why in the hell did your n**ples get hard? I don't know if I want to know the answer." (H/T Fightful)

Gary Michael Cappetta @GaryCappetta Georgia Championship Wrestling - Baltimore, MD - August 18, 1984

Steve Travis def David Jones

Tim Horner def 666 DQ

Oates def Bob Roop

Ole Anderson & Jerry Oates def the Assassins

Ted Dibiase def Brad Armstrong

David Sammartino vs Larry Zbyszko DDQ

Ron Garvin def Jake Roberts Georgia Championship Wrestling - Baltimore, MD - August 18, 1984Steve Travis def David JonesTim Horner def 666 DQOates def Bob RoopOle Anderson & Jerry Oates def the AssassinsTed Dibiase def Brad ArmstrongDavid Sammartino vs Larry Zbyszko DDQRon Garvin def Jake Roberts https://t.co/BQ7wW21hhM

