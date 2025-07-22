WWE legend JBL reveals why his TNA and AAA spells ended

John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) made surprise appearances for several wrestling promotions in 2024. In a recent podcast episode, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed why he no longer performs for TNA and AAA.
JBL made his name wrestling for WWE from 1995 to 2009. After retiring from in-ring competition, he became a commentator for the company and briefly worked as a backstage producer.
On Something to Wrestle, JBL said he "loved" appearing in TNA and was due to be part of a long-term storyline before plans changed:
"All of a sudden, I'd agreed to what I was gonna do, and there was a huge escalation that was happening. All that stuff was going somewhere. I told everybody it was, and it was. It was going somewhere. I was very, very excited about it. I was training for it. I got in really good shape for it. I was ready to go. And then they called me one day and said, 'Hey, we're changing our mind,' and that's their prerogative." [21:23 – 21:45]
Layfield added that the call was made by someone who is no longer in the company. He also clarified that TNA President Carlos Silva and creative team member Tommy Dreamer are "fantastic" and had no role in the decision.
WWE's AAA purchase impacted JBL's spot
In April, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H announced the company's acquisition of AAA. The Mexican promotion held the cross-branded Worlds Collide event with WWE's NXT in June, but JBL did not appear on the show.
Later in the podcast, the 58-year-old confirmed his AAA storyline with Alberto Del Rio ended after WWE purchased the organization.
"We had something that was gonna be a huge escalation of me being a part [of AAA] in August," JBL continued. "I was gonna have a hell of an August from TNA to AAA. That's what a lot of this was leading to, but then WWE buys AAA, and so things change. I don't know where I fit in, if I fit in." [50:10 – 50:27]
Layfield also said he does not know if WWE plans for him to work in AAA. However, he would happily return if he received a call.
