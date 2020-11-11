WWE legend JBL reveals why having Vince McMahon in his ear never bothered him (Exclusive)

Sportskeeda was honored and delighted to host none other than WWE Hall of Fame elect John Bradshaw Layfield or simply JBL on this week's edition of UnSKripted where a record number of fans tuned in to hear him talk about all things WWE and wrestling. One of the questions that was raised to him was about whether JBL, who was a mainstay behind the commentary desk, was ever bothered by Vince McMahon in his ear. There are many stories about Vince McMahon micromanaging those behind the WWE commentary desk, and we asked JBL his thoughts about the same.

JBL says that having Vince McMahon in his earpiece never really bothered him

JBL says that he never had a problem with Vince McMahon telling him what to do when he was behind the commentary desk.

I never had a problem with it. Because he owns the company, you know. Or least the majority of it. So, when he was in my telling me, I knew exactly which direction I need to go. But no, there were times I wouldn't hear anything for 2 hours. And there are times I would. I never had an issue with that. Not one. I know Mick Foley did. I know some other guys had. I like the direction, because I liked knowing where the boss wanted the storyline to go. And to me, it was very helpful.

JBL also shed some light on what makes Vince McMahon a very good WWE producer.

And he talks in very short, succint sentences. So, he's very good at producing people. It would be great when he'd give you a little snippet, you'd know which direction to go.

