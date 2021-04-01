WWE legend discusses his real-life animosity with Michael Cole

WWE legend Jerry Lawler has revealed he legitimately had animosity with Michael Cole in the years leading up to their WrestleMania XXVII match.

In 2011, Lawler thought he had defeated his fellow commentator in a high-profile WrestleMania match which included Steve Austin as the special guest referee. However, the result was overturned by the anonymous RAW General Manager, meaning Cole won via disqualification.

Lawler reflected on the match on this week’s episode of WWE show The Bump. He confirmed he and Cole really did have issues behind the scenes over a decade ago.

“I knew that there was animosity or whatever between Michael Cole and I from the first moment I met him, the first time I shook hands with Michael Cole. We were never on the same page. Even though we worked together for so many years, side by side, I always felt that little bit of underlying animosity there from Michael. Then it finally just spilled over [and became a storyline].”

Despite losing at WrestleMania, Jerry Lawler ultimately won his rivalry with Michael Cole. The 2007 WWE Hall of Famer went on to defeat Cole in a Kiss My Foot rematch at WWE Over The Limit 2011.

Jerry Lawler and Michael Cole are good friends now

Michael Cole wore an orange singlet against Jerry Lawler

Michael Cole also gave a short interview on The Bump about his famous match against Jerry Lawler. The WWE SmackDown announcer confirmed he and Lawler have gone on to form a friendship.

“It was incredible. Jerry and I of course go back many, many years. He was my first broadcast partner on SmackDown. Jerry and I have developed an incredible relationship over the years and become really, really good friends.”

Cole added that it was the “biggest honor of [his] career” to face such a legendary performer at WWE’s biggest event of the year.

