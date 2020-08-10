WWE Legend Kamala passes away 

Some heartbreaking news today as WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler confirmed that legendary wrestler and former Superstar Kamala, has passed away. Now WWE has also issued a statement as well.

WWE is saddened to learn that James Harris, known to WWE fans as Kamala, has passed away at age 70.https://t.co/d0kGY4GcTO — WWE (@WWE) August 10, 2020

Kamala, whose real name was James Harris, had a wrestling career that spanned over thirty years, kicking off his time in the business working as "Sugar Bear" or "Bad News" Harris.

Legendary manager Percy Pringle also managed him for a time. Though he debuted in the world of professional wrestling in 1978, it only took him six years before he was in the World Wrestling Federation, working for several months in 1984.

During his first stint with the company, he faced Superstars like Hulk Hogan, Chief Jay Strongbow, and Andre the Giant. As Kamala, he traveled the US and Canada, working several territories as a "monster" heel. When he returned to WWE for his third run in the 90s, he was a more playful fan favorite, which went over well when Reverend Slick looked to humanize him.

After fifteen years in the industry, he retired in 1993 but found himself back in the business with the Dungeon of Doom in WCW by 1995. Alongside the likes of Kevin Sullivan, The Giant, Meng, and a long list of WCW Superstars that wanted to "end Hulkamania" he reignited his feud with the Hulkster.

His final appearance for the WWE saw him beaten by Umaga in 2006 in a squash match. However, he kept making appearances on the indie circuit before having his leg amputated in 2011.

Jerry Lawler announces the passing of Kamala

On Twitter, Jerry Lawler revealed that his friend James "Kamala" Harris had passed away.

Just been told that Kamala has passed away. pic.twitter.com/oBGnezmujn — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) August 9, 2020

Kamala was an incredibly unique character. Even though he didn't have much success as far as titles go in the major promotions, Kamala was a fan favorite that many fans and performers alike look back on with love.

R.I.P to James Harris, known to @WWE fans as Kamala. pic.twitter.com/uu467bcOOt — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 10, 2020

