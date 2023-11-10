WWE legend Kane reflects on his friendship with Bray Wyatt (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Glenn Jacobs, aka Kane, recently opened up about his memories of working with Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, passed away on August 24 at the age of 36 after suffering a heart attack. In 2013, the three-time world champion feuded with Kane in his first main roster storyline as the Bray Wyatt character.

Jacobs spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter at the Icons of Wrestling Convention. The 56-year-old reflected on his Ring of Fire match against The Eater of Worlds at SummerSlam 2013:

"Tragic," Jacobs said, reacting to Wyatt's passing. "He was just a great guy. Backstage Bray was always joking, one of those people that never had a bad day. Of course, his first big storyline in WWE was with me, culminating in an Inferno match at Staples Center. Tremendous performer, and just very sad what happened." [3:21 – 3:45]

Kane on Bray Wyatt's connection with WWE fans

Throughout his 14-year association with WWE, Bray Wyatt built a strong bond with the company's fanbase. He performed as various characters during that time, most notably the horror-themed persona The Fiend.

Glenn Jacobs recalled how he once witnessed an entire arena serenading Wyatt during his entrance:

"The whole Fiend character and everything, he understood that character and really when The Wyatt Family was there, I remember they had the fireflies. I remember one time I was leaving the arena in Denver, and the whole arena was singing along with the entrance and everything. Very sad, taken well before his time." [3:47 – 4:17]

The two men last shared the ring together in a televised WWE match on the November 8, 2016, episode of SmackDown. Jacobs teamed up with Dean Ambrose and James Ellsworth in a losing effort against Wyatt, Luke Harper, and Randy Orton.

