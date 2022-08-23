WWE Legend Kane shares image of amazing artwork in his likeness 

Legendary WWE performer Kane has taken to Twitter to share a picture of some amazing artwork.

The Big Red Machine has taken a step back from in-ring work in recent years to focus on his political career. He is currently serving a second term as Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. Though remembered fondly for his wrestling career, some of the former World Heavyweight Champion's political posts on social media have landed him in hot water.

Recently, however, Kane has made a very different kind of post to his Twitter account. The Big Red Machine shared an image of himself next to an artist's rendition made entirely from Lego.

Also pictured is Eric Potter, the artist who created the image using over 9,000 Lego pieces. The real-life Glenn Jacobs described the art as 'beautiful':

"Thanks to Eric Potter who dropped off this amazing creation today! He made this @KaneWWE portrait using 9,322 Legos! Beautiful!"

Glenn Jacobs @GlennJacobsTN Thanks to Eric Potter who dropped off this amazing creation today! He made this @KaneWWE portrait using 9,322 Legos! Beautiful! Thanks to Eric Potter who dropped off this amazing creation today! He made this @KaneWWE portrait using 9,322 Legos! Beautiful! https://t.co/eRtxckw47U

Jacobs was re-elected as Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee on August 5th 2022. Although he hasn't wrestled in some time, the former Big Red Machine made an appearance at RAW in Nashville earlier this year.

When did Kane wrestle his last WWE match?

The Big Red Machine has not stepped between the ropes since 2021, at the Royal Rumble premium live event.

At the event, Jacobs entered the namesake men's Royal Rumble match, which was eventually won by the Rated-R Superstar, Edge. Prior to this, his last wrestling endeavor was in September 2019 against R-Truth.

Defending the 24/7 Championship under 24/7 rules, Jacobs was sneakily pinned by R-Truth, who he had defeated for the title not long before.

It is important to note that Glenn Jacobs has not officially retired from professional wrestling and may return for a farewell match in the future.

What do you think of the artwork? Who would you like to see Jacobs face in his last match? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

A former WWE head writer just booked a Triple H vs. Roman Reigns feud here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell