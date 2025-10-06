WWE legend Kevin Nash gives major props to Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been one of WWE's most prominent stars since debuting on the main roster in 2012. In a recent podcast episode, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash defended The Tribal Chief after hearing criticism from a wrestling fan.

Reigns has headlined WrestleMania a record 10 times. The 40-year-old also held the WWE Universal Championship for 1,316 days before losing to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. He is currently feuding with Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and the rest of The Vision.

Like Reigns, Nash has experience of being presented as the top guy in a wrestling company. On his Kliq This podcast, the former WWE Champion rejected talk that Reigns is not as good as some people think.

"I'm not," Nash said, responding to a fan asking if he is ready to admit how overrated Reigns is. "To me, man, when he comes out, there's a charisma and a star quality to him. He's another step above everybody else."

Roman Reigns has competed in five matches so far in 2025. In his most recent encounter, the former Shield member defeated Bronson Reed in a 22-minute contest at Clash in Paris on August 31.

Kevin Nash compares Roman Reigns to WWE's top stars

Seth Rollins currently holds the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW, while Cody Rhodes is the Undisputed WWE Champion on SmackDown. CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Gunther, and Jey Uso are among the company's other top male stars.

Without mentioning names, Kevin Nash made it clear that he thinks Roman Reigns is in his own league compared to his co-workers.

"He checks all the boxes, and he's bigger than the other three or four guys that are in that top spot."

Reigns returned to WWE television on the September 29 episode of RAW. In a dramatic main event, he helped The Usos defeat Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a Wrestlepalooza rematch.

