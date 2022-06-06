"I can't use my legs" - WWE legend Kurt Angle provides update on his surgery

WWE legend Kurt Angle has given an update on his latest knee surgery, stating that this surgery has been his toughest to date.

WWE Hall of Famer Angle recently had double knee replacement surgery, following years of physical abuse that he endured inside the ring.

Angle, on his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, said that the recovery has been difficult following the surgery and that he can't use his legs at the moment. He also disclosed that he has a back problem that has made it even tougher.

"It’s a week later and I’m not doing much better. It’s pretty brutal, especially when you have both knees down at the same time. I never went through anything this difficult. I also have a little bit of a back problem, so I can’t use my legs and I can’t use my back, so I’m pretty much useless. It’s pretty crazy," said Angle.

He continued:

“They’re trying to straighten my legs. That was a lot of the problem with my last knees. From all the injuries and everything, they stayed bent," said the Hall of Famer. [H/T WrestlingNews]

Angle stated that he began rehab right after the surgery and has been doing it thrice a week.

WWE legend Kurt Angle was frustrated about his health

Post Covid Malone @MeatGuyJay Dylan @PowellAnalytics Besides Michael Jordan's "flu game", what was another epic performance from sports history by an athlete who was competing while either sick or injured? Besides Michael Jordan's "flu game", what was another epic performance from sports history by an athlete who was competing while either sick or injured? Kurt Angle won an olympic gold medal with a broken freakin' neck. twitter.com/PowellAnalytic… Kurt Angle won an olympic gold medal with a broken freakin' neck. twitter.com/PowellAnalytic… https://t.co/6TksOpy9jZ

Angle disclosed a few years ago that his "quality of life" isn't the best due to the multiple injuries he has had to deal with.

"I mean, I'm hurting pretty badly. My knees, my back, my neck. Sometimes I think about, would I go back? My quality of life right now sucks. So I do have a lot of suffering," said Angle.

Angle famously broke his neck before his historic gold medal win at the Olympics in '96, while he also had to deal with numerous injuries in his WWE career. We wish the iconic star the best and hope to see him in the pink of health soon.

