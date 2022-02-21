WWE legend says he gave The Undertaker one of the best matches of his career

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle believes he gave The Undertaker one of, if not the best match of his career when they faced off at No Way Out in 2006.

The Phenom and The Wrestling Machine faced each other for one of the last times in their careers at the WWE No Way Out pay-per-view in 2006 when the latter was the World Heavyweight Champion. Angle retained his title when he countered The Deadman's submission hold to extend his World Title reign.

While speaking about the match on The Kurt Angle Show, Angle proudly stated that the 30-minute match between him and The Undertaker at No Way Out was the "perfect match" and one of the best that he's been in.

"We had that textbook wrestling match. This match (at No Way Out) had all the ingredients in it to be a perfect match. There was a lot of wrestling, a lot of submission tradeoffs, a lot of false finishes. The match told an incredible story. It was one of the best matches of my career, one of the best matches of The Undertaker's career. I can guarantee The Undertaker will admit that. We wanted this match at WrestleMania, (but) unfortunately, we didn't get it," said Angle. (From 10:02 to 10:30)

The Olympic gold medalist stated that The Phenom was keen on having a "textbook" wrestling match, which he feels they achieved with the match mentioned above.

WWE legends Kurt Angle and The Undertaker never had a WrestleMania match against each other

Both Angle and The Undertaker were keen on facing each other in WWE, and wanted it to be at WrestleMania. But Vince McMahon didn't approve of the idea and instead gave them a match at No Way Out.

"We wanted it (a match) at WrestleMania but Vince McMahon didn't want me to break The Undertaker's undefeated streak. And not only that, he (McMahon) didn't want The Undertaker to be world champion," said Angle. (From 10:58 to 11:11)

The match at No Way Out was their last match against each other at a pay-per-view, as Angle left the company later in the year.

