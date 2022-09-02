"I would marry the dude" - Kurt Angle on his relationship with top WWE star

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has opened up about his close friendship with legend Rey Mysterio, who he calls one of his best friends.

Angle and Mysterio had a few storylines during their first run in WWE, including a triple threat match at WrestleMania 22 in 2006. The win was Mysterio's first world title run in the company.

Kurt Angle has praised Rey Mysterio's in-ring ability on his Kurt Angle Show podcast. The Olympic gold medalist also stated that the legend is one of his best friends, joking that he would even marry him.

"Rey [Mysterio] is such a great worker. I knew the match would be awesome. I wasn't that concerned about him, but I knew it was up to me to establish him. I was happy to do that. He's such a great wrestler, not only that, he's a great individual. He's one of my best friends, I absolutely loved Rey the day I met him, and I never fell out of love with him. I love the guy today. I would marry the dude. He's awesome," said Angle. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Angle and Mysterio worked together between 2002 and 2006, following which the former joined TNA/IMPACT.

Rey Mysterio is still going strong in WWE

Mysterio has been an active in-ring performer for over three decades, and made his debut in the company two decades ago.

The Master of 619 is still a key figure in the company, now primarily featuring as a tag team star alongside his son, Dominik.

Mysterio will be in action at this weekend's Clash at the Castle show, where he will team up with Hall of Famer Edge to face the Judgment Day duo of Damian Priest and Finn Balor. The RAW star still seems to have a lot left in the tank and we could see him perform at the highest level for a few more years.

